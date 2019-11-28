No matter if we are Pro-Trumpers or Never–Trumpers, we should respect those who devote their lives to the security of our nation. It disturbs me deeply when military heroes like John McCain and dedicated members of the Foreign Service are vilified for political gain.
The witnesses, who appeared before the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, should be applauded for their dutiful — and brave — response to subpoenas. In doing so, they endangered themselves and their families.
We should pay attention to their testimonies. We should consider what they said without bias. We should show respect for our democracy’s rule of law.
Webster Groves