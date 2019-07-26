Sunset Hills residents got their penultimate opportunity to contribute to the two-year process of revising the city zoning code when the planning and zoning commission met July 17.
Parking regulations, landscaping requirements, the Lindbergh Boulevard commercial corridor, aesthetics and more are part of the proposed, multi-page document. But virtually all of 15 or so citizens who attended only wanted to talk about whether the new code will eliminate the possibility of “cluster homes” from Sunset Hills’ future.
“Cluster homes,” a broad term applied to development of residential acreage that maximizes the number of lots and often includes attached, multi-family homes, was a hot-button issue during the early part of 2019. Residents fought a proposal to place 12 homes on five acres on a tract bounded by Lincoln Drive, Robyn Road and South Lindbergh Boulevard. Residents won their battle when builder Fischer & Frichtel dropped plans for the development.
John Houseal of Houseal-Lavigne — the Chicago-based firm that in 2017 was contracted to revise the Sunset Hills zoning code — presented the latest iteration of the code draft. Houseal said the firm’s approach has been to create a code that will “align with the comprehensive plan (which Houseal-Lavigne authored), modernize standards and create a comprehensive, contemporary, use-friendly code.”
“Someone who wants to develop their property shouldn’t need an attorney to interpret the code,” Houseal said.
At the same time, he acknowledged the proposed code is a lengthy, complex document.
The proposed code would streamline zoning districts, condensing six residential district categories down to four and adding others for non-residential uses.
“The problem is that most or much of the properties in Sunset Hills don’t conform to the district they occupy,” Houseal said.
Of the 129 non-urban properties within the city, 70% exhibit non-conforming uses. Forty-seven percent of the 1,047 properties zoned R-1 single-family residential are non-conforming, 28% of the 490 R-2 single-family residential are non-conforming and 25% of the 89 C-1 commercial properties are non-conforming.
The code seeks to address the city’s built-out character by making it easier for commercial properties to be redeveloped and to put residential properties in conformity with their actual uses for easier re-sale.
The code also contains a chapter on planned developments, which allows property owners to negotiate with the city ways of developing acreage outside the letter of their zoning. Houseal said planned development allows the city to attain higher quality land use and would require builders to meet with neighboring residents prior to initiating the development process.
“The potential benefits to residents would be overwhelming,” Houseal said. Residents who attended the July 17 meeting were skeptical. Many were concerned that the code could be used to create “cluster homes” or “townhouses” but Houseal said the planned-development rules that would facilitate such uses exclude properties zoned R-1 or R-2.
Gary Vincent, a Sunny Creek Lane resident who was vocal during the Fischer & Frichtel cluster home discussions, said the public should be given more time to absorb the changes that are being proposed. His complaint was common among the seven residents who spoke at the meeting, though the public has had at least four opportunities to hear presentations on and comment about the proposed code.
Cathy Friedmann. also familiar to the commission due to her opposition to the Fischer and Frichtel proposal, said Houseal-Lavigne is “trying to turn Sunset Hills into a Monopoly board.” She said the ordinance should have a provision for formally protesting planned developments.
Joan Martin said the new zoning code should be placed on a public ballot, but Commission Chairman Terry Beiter and City Attorney Bob Jones told her such issues cannot be put to a direct public vote.
One of the only public comments that did not relate to cluster homes came from Sandra Jo Ankney, who took issue with a proposed provision within the code that would ban future chain-link fences.
The commission did not vote on the code. Another public hearing on the zoning map that accompanies the ordinance will be at the Aug. 14 meeting and a final vote for recommendation to the board of aldermen will be in September.
The code as proposed to date can be viewed on the Sunset Hills website.