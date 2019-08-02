The Bombers rugby complex will be a win for a few and a loss for many.
The few are local school-aged players who have already found success elsewhere, without a million-dollar complex. The few would be the Bombers, who reside outside of Sunset Hills.
The many are the residents of Sunset Hills who live along nearby roads that will have 70-foot lights at house level and will hear the players anytime they are on the property. The many are the people who live on or off of West Watson, Weber Hill, Robyn and Rott roads and will be impacted by traffic. The many are the residents of Sunset Hills who have not asked to be the rugby capital of the Midwest. When the residents were asked what they wanted in this park, the response was for passive use. The Sunset Hills Board of Aldermen doesn’t seem to care what the residents want.
The Bombers say that there will be no other facility like this one for 1,000 miles and that it will be a draw from all over Saint Louis and the Midwest. Yet, we are also told that not many people will be using this facility at any one time. Hmmm. You cannot tout this facility as one that is going to welcome all kids and adults alike and then say that the usage and traffic will be minimal. Come on. The people of Sunset Hills realize the problems with this facility. Why can’t our representatives?
Sunset Hills