It appears that despite the city of Sunset Hills’ lease agreement with the St. Louis Bomber’s National Rugby Club for 15 acres at Stephen Bander Park, a rugby park at the former Sunset Hills Golf Course is not yet a done deal.
Eleven residents, most of them from the Tapawingo neighborhood, at the board’s July 9 meeting denounced virtually every aspect of the proposal including lighting, a “sweetheart” lease, potential traffic congestion and the public process by which it has been vetted to date.
Ron Laszewski, a founding member of the Bombers, was the first to speak about the amended development plan the club is seeking for the first phase of the project — two practice fields and parking.
Since field lighting has proven to be the most controversial aspect of the project since the planning and zoning commission reviewed and recommended the plan last month, Laszewski led his presentation with a photometric study.
He explained that the lighting the team will employ on the field or fields will be the most up-to-date, hooded LED illumination at a “level 3,” which he said is less bright than a high school football field.
“We will be lighting the field, not the neighborhood. People outside of the park will not even know the lights are on,” Laszewski said.
Alderman Dee Baebler asked if the club has had a traffic study done in anticipation of the projects. Laszewski said no study has been done and City Engineer Bryson Baker said in his professional opinion, no study is necessary. Alderman Thompson Price said he doubts the rugby team will draw as much traffic to the area as the golf course and its various tournaments drew before.
Kermitt Starnes was the first of several residents who said the city has not provided adequate public process. He said the lease agreement was first discussed at a work session, not a regular meeting. Later, City Attorney Robert Jones said the meetings where the lease agreement with the Bombers was discussed and approved were combination work session/special meetings and that “they were publicized, legal meetings.”
Rebecca Worrell, a Kimker Road resident, said traffic in her neighborhood has already increased since Andre’s banquet center moved to its current location on the former golf-course site, and a rugby park will only make matters worse.
“We have concerns about who is coming down our street,” Worrell said.
The amended development plan will get a second reading and vote at the board’s August meeting.
Sunset Hills Board Quashes Soccer Complex At Bander Park
Sunset Hills residents who are fighting mad at the idea of a soccer complex being part of Stephen Bander Park can rest easy. The board of aldermen on July 9 officially scratched soccer fields from the list of possible, future amenities at the 22-acre tract that was once Sunset Hills Golf Course.
Alderman Dee Baebler’s motion resolved to “take soccer fields off the list of options for the Bander Park master plan in the interests of being able to have a more productive meeting.”
That meeting is scheduled for July 24 when the subject is again visited by the parks and recreation committee.
Three weeks ago, about 30 residents attended a public-input meeting at city hall where four options for Bander Park were presented for discussion. Two of the options included a soccer complex, which caused attendees to vent their distaste for the complex while essentially ignoring the big-picture purpose of the session.
At the June 19 session Parks and Recreation Director Gerald Brown said the St. Louis Steamers youth soccer club had contacted him but had not presented any official plan. At Tuesday’s meeting, however, it appeared the Steamers had offered input of some substance, as Mayor Pat Fribis and some aldermen made multiple references to “the Steamers complex.”
Casey Wong was the only alderman who questioned the wisdom of dismissing soccer fields from the range of possible uses at Bander Park.
“It seems it was a popular item,” Wong said, based on the 67 public survey mentions it generated.
Other aldermen quickly informed Wong how vociferous the sentiment against a soccer complex was. Seven of the eight aldermen agreed to scratch soccer fields from the list, while Wong decided to abstain from the vote.
Some have suggested that “outsiders” who completed the survey on line artificially inflated the popularity of the soccer proposal.