Entrepreneurial Fenton resident Nicole Petrescu asked Fenton aldermen during a Sept. 26 board meeting to support establishing a new art cultural center.
“Other St. Louis townships have cherished their cultural centers as an important part of community life,” said Petrescu, a self-employed visual artist.
She said she envisioned a future center involving artists, performers and volunteers offering community outreach. She suggested city officials designate a public space for the center, such as the former library building adjoining city hall.
Petrescu, a former gallery manager and William Woods University adjunct faculty member, said she has the expertise to make such a creative cultural center a reality.
New Planning and Zoning Leaders
Fenton resident Warren Wisbrock was approved to become a city planning and zoning commissioner by aldermen on Sept. 26. A vacancy on the commission resulted with the resignation of former chair John Shea in July.
Wisbrock has been a Fenton resident for 45 years, and is the father of Fenton alderman Brian Wisbrock.
“I’m interested in preserving the character of Fenton’s residential and commercial neighborhoods, by ensuring the regulations are clear, fair and consistent,” said Warren Wisbrock. “I want to give back to the community and provide a service so my children and grandchildren have a place to call home and have a community that they can be proud of.”
He said he understands the long-term impact of land development decisions.
Fenton’s P&Z commissioners recently elected Jerry Odehnal as chair of the group; Thomas Heard as vice-chair; and Kevin Sherrel as secretary.
In Other Developments:
• Fenton resident Robin Huels was appointed by Mayor Bob Brasses to establish the city’s Complete Count Committee in anticipation of the 2020 Census.
• A project is underway to improve the RiverChase Recreation Center’s parking lot and sidewalk.
•Fenton Precinct Capt. Norman Mann said a comprehensive homelessness initiative will be launched due to local businesses needing relief from problems associated with resulting drug use, trespassing and crimes. He added that social services organizations will be sought to assist with related issues, such as housing and mental health. “We can’t arrest our way out of this problem,” he said.