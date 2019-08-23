I am responding to the Aug. 9 Mailbag letter submitted by Michael K. Broughton titled “Paper Ballots for 2020 Presidential Election.”
I am in total agreement with Mr. Broughton concerning the need for paper ballots, but for different reasons. Let’s assume for purposes of discussion that both Republicans and Democrats are equally guilty of voter fraud. However, Democrats now tip the scale in their favor by attempting to legitimize the voting of illegal immigrants in local, state and federal elections.
In fact, the House of Representatives (Democratic controlled), in an effort to pander votes, has passed resolutions to allow illegal immigrants voting power. Our previous president has verbally encouraged the same. Really? So what are the benefits of being a United States citizen?
Mr. Broughton is also correct concerning Russian government cyber warfare attacks, but he attempts to “chastise” the Trump administration for “turning a blind eye.” Unfortunately, it is an established fact that while President Obama was in office he was aware of the Russian meddling, and chose to ignore this breach on our democracy.
All federal government computer entities have a combative effort against cyber intrusion. I know this because I was a manager of a Department of Defense Data Center at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. Our computer networks were consistently being attacked on a daily basis by foreign governments and hackers. One of my responsibilities was to ensure the latest (daily) updates of our intrusion protection software were applied and notify higher headquarters when there was an abnormality.
Additionally, an outside team of IT security technicians, on a random basis, would inspect our network, servers, software applications and internal procedures to ensure proper security compliance. This means that if I had tried to operate a rogue computer system or delete 30,000 emails, I would have lost my job and been put in jail.
We Republicans welcome paper ballots! Better yet, we welcome voter ID verification!
Crestwood