Mercy has announced the addition of a $37 million rehabilitation hospital on the Mercy Hospital South campus.
The planned two-story, standalone, 50-bed rehab hospital will feature two separate units — a general acute rehabilitation unit and a unit catering to the specific needs of stroke patients.
“In speaking with leaders and residents throughout our community, we’ve listened to their needs,” said Sean Hogan, Mercy South president. “That’s what is driving us to expand the care we provide for our patients who are ready to leave the hospital, but still require around-the-clock nursing care and rehab treatment under doctors’ supervision.”
The current unit within Mercy Hospital South is licensed for 49 beds, but typically serves half that number to provide patients with their own rooms.
Mercy is working with civil engineers to determine the best location on campus, factoring in traffic patterns, parking and other items. Opening is targeted for early 2022.
The rehab hospital is the latest in a series of major investments on the Mercy South campus. Construction is nearing completion at the David M. Sindelar Cancer Center, which will include the Rooney Breast Center. The new cancer center is scheduled to begin caring for patients on June 1.
Construction is scheduled to begin this spring on a complete rebuild of the labor and delivery floor of Mercy South with a mid-2021 opening.