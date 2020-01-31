It’s been about eight years since a dog last lived at my house. And Molly, the Boston Terrier in my house today, is only there for a week while her owners are on vacation.
It is a re-learning experience.
Dogs like to play. She brings her toys to me and expects me to vigorously battle for possession of a slimy and torn rag-something-or-other. Sometimes I oblige. If I succeed in taking possession, I toss the toy and she grabs it and brings it back. We begin again until one of us gets tired of the game. Usually it isn’t her.
Dogs like a view. The top of a love seat in the front window gives her a view of squirrels in front yards across the street. Those are twice as fascinating as the squirrels in the back yard.
Dogs like to trot. My weekday schedule in dark, winter months doesn’t make much time for daylight dog walking. I am not one of those early risers. But we had a couple of great weekend walks. I’ve been walking myself for years now. But this is a different experience. She sets the pace. She decides where to stop and sniff. On our first walk, the leash wrapped around a shrub and voila – she pulled her collar off over her head. Fortunately, she came right to me. She wears her collar a bit tighter now.
Dogs can stare you down. Those Boston Terrier bug eyes can bore right through the recipient’s eyes and into his brain until the brain receives the intended message:
Play with me now!
I need to go outside.
You should feel guilty for not sharing your food with me.
Are you going to leave me here by myself again? No, don’t do it!
Dogs are affectionate. My ears and my neck are now bathed in dog kisses, thank you. Coming home is an experience in being greeted and welcomed.
Some dogs are finicky eaters. The blend of dry food I was instructed to give her just isn’t very interesting. She leaves it uneaten until I mix in some juicy beef bits. I emptied the last of the package mid-week. At this writing, I’ll have to see what I can find at the store or substitute some bit of people food. Baloney bits?
Dog poop still stinks. Yes, I managed to step in some twice this week.
Dogs like to be trusted. So, on night four, I left her sleeping on the love seat without gating her into the family room. She stayed downstairs all night and only came upstairs to greet me after I was up in the morning.
Dogs are social. I brought Molly to the office one afternoon. After racing around and sniffing everything, meeting everyone and catching affectionate oohs and aahs, I brought her into my office and closed the door. She was positively bored and had little interest in this one room even if it included me.
Any errand down the hall revived her excitement.
A dog of my own in the future? We shall see.