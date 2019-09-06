Thank you Wendy Sarno for your recent “Subject of Race” letter (SCT, Aug. 16 issue). You really set me straight.
I did not realize I was being racist when I got up every morning and went to work. There were rent, utilities and groceries to be paid for so I had no choice.
Oh, and those second jobs I worked so I could buy clothes, school supplies and Christmas gifts for my child. I guess I was just too tired to feel my superiority.
Let’s not forget my horrible racist parents. That bit they fed me about treating everyone (old, young, black, white and disabled) equally proves what jerks they were.
Don’t get me started on my grandparents who legally immigrated to this country to escape war and oppression. How superior they must have felt taking any job they could get to feed and shelter themselves.
I know there are many white people with similar stories and history. Of course, there will always be some racists, but there are not as many as our schools and liberals would like to brainwash us into believing.
Affton