For those Americans eligible for Medicare, it’s important to understand coverage options when selecting a health plan for 2020. Answering these five questions can help toward an informed choice during the Medicare Annual Election Period, Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.
Are my doctors, hospitals and specialists in network?
Most Medicare Advantage plans offer online tools to help find doctors and hospitals that are in a plan’s network. A licensed agent can also help.
Which plans will cover my prescription drugs?
Original Medicare does not cover most prescription drugs. Many Medicare Advantage plans include prescription drug coverage, or you can sign up for a Part D Prescription Drug Plan separately. A licensed agent can look up medications to be covered and help estimate costs.
Are there new, innovative benefits ?
Beyond vision, hearing and dental coverage, look for fitness program benefits as many Medicare Advantage plans offer a gym membership. Virtual doctors are helpful services for those who can’t see a doctor right away. Most Medicare Advantage plans offer transportation to doctor appointments and the gym.
Will a zero monthly premium plan save me money?
Private insurers help keep premiums down through programs like disease and chronic care management. Medicare Part B premiums will still have to be paid, which cover medical services and preventive care.
Do I need to sign up for Medicare Parts A and B if I’m still working?
If you or your spouse have health insurance from an employer, you can delay enrolling in Medicare until the employment or the coverage stops. At that point, you’re entitled to a special enrollment period of up to eight months to sign up for Medicare without incurring any late penalties.
Resources are available to help in this process, including licensed sales agents, local seminars, and websites such as www.medicare.gov.