The latest vision of Steven Bander Park was unveiled by the Sunset Hills Parks and Recreation Committee last week.
It emphasizes passive uses, such as a wildflower prairie, walking trails and fishing, while treating the St. Louis Bombers’ proposal to build a rugby complex on the southeast corner as the elephant in the room.
A resolution authorizing the city’s mayor or city administrator to execute a lease with St. Louis Bombers Rugby Football Club was passed by aldermen on Feb. 26. The lease was prepared for 15 acres in the southeast corner of the former Sunset Hills Golf Course property.
Since then, however, some neighboring residents have spoken in opposition to the rugby complex, claiming the deal was made without public input.
Parks and Recreation Committee Chairman Doug McGuire said at the July 24 meeting that the committee has nothing to say about the 25-year lease agreement between the St. Louis Bombers Rugby Club and the city. He ruled discussion of the rugby proposal out of bounds for the meeting.
After McGuire’s statement, some attendees left the meeting. Still others attempted to slip allusions to the rugby park into their comments but were rebuffed by McGuire.
Possible Park Features
The committee has condensed four options for development of the park down to one concept plan. It includes 10 suggested features winnowed through a process that began with an online survey, a mail-in survey and a June 12 input meeting. Those features include an 18-hole disc golf course, 30 parking spots, a golf driving range, a fishing dock and trails.
The intent of the July 24 hearing was to solicit any additional suggestions, but few were generated.
McGuire made it clear from the outset he didn’t intend to let the meeting become anything like the edgy June 12 input session. He reminded the crowd of more than 80 that the commission and those in attendance “are your neighbors.”
“I may ask you to leave if you aren’t going to be polite to your neighbors,” he said.
At its last meeting, the board of aldermen agreed it would not support a youth soccer complex as part of the Bander Park plan. The soccer proposal, which had support from individuals who took the survey online but whom some suspect are “outsiders,” turned the initial input meeting into a gripe session.
Terra Tinnin said the committee could model Bander Park after other popular parks in St. Louis County, such as Creve Coeur Park and Suson Park.
“You can have a bike trail, skateboard area for the older kids,” Tinnin said. “My only concern is that West Watson is not all that safe for kids to be traveling. (Improvements should include) a way of making it more pedestrian friendly.”
John Koenen, a resident for more than 30 years and a cyclist, said, “The area lends itself so well to openness, to unwinding the mind. Having it remain more passive would be most appreciated and I suspect less of an economic burden on the city.”
Several residents who spoke were concerned about hydrology. They encouraged the committee and the city to ensure that no development, including roads, be allowed that would change elevations and exacerbate flooding.
Alderman Dee Baebler said the gift of Bander’s 22 acres provides the city with a chance to make permanent land-use changes that will protect nearby residents.
“Now that we own the land, shouldn’t we do everything in our power to help residents constantly in fear of flooding —and do the right thing for generations to come?” Baebler asked in a written statement.
The committee is likely to vote on a concept plan in August or September and pass it on as a recommendation to the Sunset Hills Board of Aldermen.