Spearheaded by founder of Alpha Entertainment Vince McMahon, the original XFL was a professional American football league which ran for a single season in 2001. Airing in late winter and early spring, it sought to take advantage of sports fans’ lingering desire for football after the NFL season had ended. It featured altered rules to traditional American football designed to increase intensity of play, and innovations such as Skycams and in-game interviews.
Despite strong viewership at the beginning of the season, interest trailed off as the league was increasingly criticized for relying on gimmicks and a lack of talent among players. McMahon eventually acknowledged the league was a “colossal failure.”
But nearly 20 years later, the XFL was reborn. In December 2018, eight teams were revealed for a revived XFL effort. St. Louis was among them.
“The new XFL shares the three letters as well as the visionary spirit of Vince McMahon and little else. For anyone who watched the original XFL, this is going to be different,” said Kurt Hunzeker, team president of the St. Louis BattleHawks. “Football is unquestionably America’s pastime. People love football, and in the football ecosystem, we fill a void.”
The St. Louis BattleHawks traveled to Texas to play their first game against the Dallas Renegades on Feb. 9, emerging victorious with a final score of 15-9. They returned to the Lone Star State the following Sunday to spar with the Houston Roughnecks, falling just short of a win. The BattleHawks will play their first home game at the Dome at America’s Center, 701 Convention Plaza, against the New York Guardians on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 3 p.m.
Same Game At Heart
According to Hunzeker, the brains behind the XFL have spent years watching thousands of NFL games and interviewing fans and players to research ways to improve the rules of American football. Among alterations are changes to kickoffs, shorter playtimes and halftimes, and balls featuring team names and colors.
Certain elements, said Hunzeker, were retained from the original XFL, including a Skycam and live microphones on players and coaches.
But according to BattleHawks coach Jonathan Hayes, the heart of the game remains the same.
“I don’t think there’s that many differences. It’s still fundamentally football,” said Hayes. “You’re still putting together a team and organizing it from the players out and trying to make sure that you create strengths in all positions as best you can. Fortunately for us, we found a quarterback that is a little bit of a dull threat which is always fun. And our defense is very stout. They understand the value of playing good, solid football.”
Hayes, a former NFL player for the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers, has played against St. Louis many times during his professional career. The presence of the St. Louis sports crowd, he said, might make for an advantage during the upcoming home game.
“It’ll be nice to have a home crowd behind us,” he said. “We’re excited about having a crowd that takes over the place and becomes a twelfth player ... When people come out and get a chance to see us, they’ll fall in love with a bunch of guys.”
A True St. Louis Team
The BattleHawks are currently St. Louis’ only professional football team, though the Gateway City has attempted to maintain NFL teams in the past. The Los Angeles Rams moved to St. Louis in 1995, earning one Superbowl victory in 2000 before returning to California in 2015. Before that, St. Louis had the Cardinals, a football team inherited in 1960 from Chicago. The Cardinals left in 1988 to become the Arizona Cardinals.
Hunzeker said the BattleHawks are St. Louis’ first “homegrown” football team.
“As the only XFL team city that doesn’t currently have an NFL team, that really speaks to how great of a sports town St. Louis is,” he said. “We’re the only domed facility in the XFL. We have the ability to guarantee 72 degrees and sunny for every game. That’s an amazing selling point.”
The other XFL teams are: the Seattle Dragons; the D.C Defenders; the Los Angeles Wildcats; and the Tampa Bay Vipers.
Though St. Louis has been craving football since the departure of the Rams, Hunzeker said the management team has spent the last few years spreading hype, hosting events and getting people even more excited for the XFL. The BattleHawks, he said, are through and through a St. Louis team, and their goal is to be involved in the city through more than just football.
“What we’re building is a 365-day brand. We’re not building a team for five home games. We want to be an active participant in the St. Louis community. We’ll do a tremendous amount of work with engagement, talk and listen to fans and get ideas,” said Hunzeker. “During this season, we will create community hustle days where players, coaches and fan engagement staff will go to organizations like Operation Food Search or the American Cancer Society and give back to the community that raised us. We know how sports teams can bring people together.”
The BattleHawks logo itself boasts two “Easter eggs” harkening back to the city it represents. Turning the logo upside down reveals the letters “STL.” And the two t’s in “BattleHawks” are attached to create a “pi” symbol, for St. Louis’ area code, 314.
Hunzeker said the ambiguity of the team name, the BattleHawks, was entirely intentional.
“When you close your eyes and someone says ‘picture a battlehawk’ in your head, you can’t do it. And that’s awesome,” he said. “It gives us a lot of creativity. Effectively, half the fans love the aviation angle and half the fans have run with the bird angle. And that just means people are thinking about the team.”
To learn more about the XFL, or to purchase tickets, vist xfl.com. XFL games are broadcast weekends on ABC, FOX, ESPN and FS1.