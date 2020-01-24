On Thursday, Jan. 16, the Lindbergh Schools Foundation surprised 64 teachers with more than $27,000 in grants during a “prize parade” presentation. Superintendent Tony Lake joined members of the foundation board in visiting classrooms throughout the day to award the grants to unsuspecting teachers. Some of the projects being funded include building equity and diversity in classroom libraries, virtual reality teaching technologies, a community garden and much more. Above, Gloria McBride, Lindbergh Schools Foundation secretary, presents a check to Sappington Elementary School teacher Amanda Timmerman for purchase of new books for her students’ classroom library.
Prize Parade!
Lindbergh teachers surprised with $27,000 in grants
Get the Scoop!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Print e-Edition
–
North Kirkwood Middle School
Free
Redemption is a new and vibrant church in the Kirkwood community. Let us meet you at the cro… Read more
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24
-
Jan 24