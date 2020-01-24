prizeparade.jpg

On Thursday, Jan. 16, the Lindbergh Schools Foundation surprised 64 teachers with more than $27,000 in grants during a “prize parade” presentation. Superintendent Tony Lake joined members of the foundation board in visiting classrooms throughout the day to award the grants to unsuspecting teachers. Some of the projects being funded include building equity and diversity in classroom libraries, virtual reality teaching technologies, a community garden and much more. Above, Gloria McBride, Lindbergh Schools Foundation secretary, presents a check to Sappington Elementary School teacher Amanda Timmerman for purchase of new books for her students’ classroom library.

