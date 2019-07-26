The Affton School Board and administrators held a workshop July 20 to focus on the soon-approaching school year.
The session featured topics including governance, equity, communication, finance, facilities and succession planning. As foreshadowed at the board’s last official session in June, there was an unofficial consensus reached about the tax rate for the coming year.
District Financial Officer Steve Fedchak said the district will have about 22% more local property tax revenues this coming year, about $1.45 million. Fedchak did not recommend for or against the board’s recent practice of rolling back the district tax rate, which indexes the rate to needs rather than taxing to capture all the property tax revenues it is legally entitled to.
Official action won’t come until the board meets for its first August session, but the district is leaning toward maintaining the status quo.
“The 35-cent rollback will still be in place for 2019-20,” said Superintendent Travis Bracht. The current rate is $5.4686 per $100 of assessed value.
“Given the expected increase in property value, the tax rate may roll back even further,” Bracht added.
As for the district’s long-term, $10 million facilities improvement list, which it is roughly half-way through, the board agrees the next push will come at Rogers Middle School. Improvements, backed by 2016’s successful Proposition N, likely will include a secure entry, two additional classrooms and Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades.
“It was a really good session,” said long-time board member Michael McNeil. “Thankfully, the school district is in a really good place. It’s nice to be managing success, rather than trying to recover from failure.”
New Start Times For Schools
The board and administration did not embellish on what, to many, will be the biggest change in the district in years —the new starting times at all four school buildings. Following a four-month process that included several surveys and numerous public meetings, the board approved new schedules that essentially will have the older students reporting earliest and the youngest students coming in latest.
Affton High School start and dismissal times starting this fall will be 7:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Rogers Middle School will start at 8 a.m. and dismiss at 2:45 p.m. Gotsch Intermediate School will start at 8:30 a.m. and dismiss at 3:15 p.m. Mesnier Primary School will start at 9 am. and dismiss at 3:45 p.m.
The first day of school is Aug. 13.