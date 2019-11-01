Well, Donald Trump didn’t advise the Gang of 8 about the military raid.
And he didn’t tell Mitch McConnell or Kevin McCarthy about the military raid.
And he didn’t tell Nancy Pelosi or Adam Schiff about the military raid.
But he did notify Putin and Erdogan about the military raid.
And he did tell Lindsey Graham and Richard Burr about the military raid.
When asked about not notifying Adam Schiff, the Democratic head of the Intelligence Committee, Trump lied outright and inferred Adam Schiff would leak the information. Sen. Blunt and Sen. Hawley know better than that. Sen. Blunt worked with Adam Schiff for years.
Are they okay with this chain of events? With his complete disrespect and disregard of Congress? He was disrespecting Senators Blunt and Hawley and they know it.
He was pouting plain and simple. That’s what the current Commander in Chief does.
I am personally offended by the way this was handled. And Donald Trump’s description — it was dishonorable and gloating. The way he handled this is no joking matter, he endangered America. He was right to inform the public but to place us in danger because he has no dignity or gravitas, I resent it.
So I will be watching to see where Sen. Blunt and Sen. Hawley stand on this. I hope they will do Missouri proud.
Webster Groves