Fenton may be known at “the City of Parks,” but currently it is not a city that likes to spend extra money on preserving its history. One of the few remaining historical buildings on Church Street in Old Towne, the Swantner House, is privately funded by dedicated citizens. The Fabick’s House, greenhouses in Fabick Nature Preserve, and several Old Town historical houses have all been torn down. Our Old Towne blacksmith house was moved to Creve Coeur. In addition, the 1986 Navajo Hotel at 505 W. Main St. was sold, and most recently the historical cobblestone Fabick Drive is scheduled to be blacktopped in a few months.
All these transactions were orchestrated to save money. The Navajo Hotel was referred to as a “money pit,” but only $1,200 of city funds were spent on the hotel in 2018 and 2019. Yet, taxpayers in Fenton paid thousands of dollars in tax money to help build Gravois Bluffs Plaza which currently has some vacancies. I would rather have seen a portion of the money having gone to save Fenton’s history and preserving our link to the past.
Several St. Louis County Residents would like to see the latest historical destruction, the Cobblestone Road or Fabick Drive preserved. This is a unique beautiful road located adjacent to Fenton City Hall and the beginning of Fabick Nature Preserve. It used to connect the old Highway 141 to the Fabick Property. This historical road is a link to our history, and a great example of the structure of roads in the past. Our forefathers carefully labored making this road by placing each differently shaped stone to fit together.
Currently, the road is only used by the Fenton City Police, Fenton parks and maintenance and one resident. Since it has very low traffic volume, it is an ideal road to preserve. The top and bottom of the road are in total disrepair due to construction that has been completed; however, there is a section in the middle that is intact and could be preserved without costing the taxpayer’s money.
There are other financial options that could help fund the road preservation of the other parts in need of repair; such as, selling engraved bricks to residents at the top of the road that already had the cobblestone removed. Both the history museum on Church Street and the war memorial in Fenton City Park have used engraved bricks to generate income.
Historical preservation of the cobblestone road is a great link to our past heritage. The road was built by people who helped shape the city of Fenton. In a time when our country is so politically divided, more than ever, we need historical reminders of where we evolved from. I can’t think of a more beautiful example in Fenton, than the preservation of this historical road.
Fenton has been my home for 35 years and it has a group of fantastic, dedicated citizens. I ask for support from any St. Louis County residents to let Fenton City Administrator Nikki Finkbiner know of your endorsement of the preservation of the cobblestone road on Fabick Drive. A few voices will be ignored, but united we can make a difference.
Fenton