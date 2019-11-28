I applaud the two letters in the November 8-14 issue affronting recent letters about President Trump’s disrespect for Congress.
It’s about time some “intelligent men” expose uninformed Democrats who hate President Trump, only following what Democrats say.
How anyone can favor do-nothing Democrats, politicians who are not working to advance, help and change things in America (as is President Trump) for the betterment of the people who are paying their salaries is unfortunate.
There should be some way to change the roles so that politicians, Democrat or Republican, must work for the people who pay their salaries, not for personal or political correctness.
Sappington