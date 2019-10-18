I mailed Don Corrigan’s “Stand Your Ground” column (SCT, Sept. 20 issue) to U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner. Perhaps if she gets articles like these she will take some action.
As stated in the article, politicians have failed the public by not legislating common sense gun laws.
Unfortunately, politicians are largely detached from their constituents. Responding to our letters and holding a couple of town halls a year are not too much to ask.
Come to think of it, a modest monthly column in the South County Times by our U.S. Representative addressing constituents’ concerns would certainly capture interest and inform the public. As things stand, our democracy is pretty feeble.
Sappington