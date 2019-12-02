St. Louis County Police are searching for the suspect of a fatal hit-and-run in Lemay on Friday, Nov. 29.
The incident happened at roughly 4:24 p.m. when a pedestrian was struck by a southbound vehicle as he was attempting to cross South Broadway near Weiss Avenue, according to police. The intersection is about a quarter mile from where South Broadway meets River City Casino Boulevard.
The man, who police have not yet identified, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly afterward. The vehicle that struck him fled and was last seen continuing southbound on South Broadway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).