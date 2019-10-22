Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect of an armed robbery and carjacking that happened Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Goodwill on Baptist Church Road.
The suspect is described as a black male with a stocky build, possibly in his 40s. The incident happened at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the Goodwill located at 10570 Baptist Church Road near South Lindbergh Boulevard.
Police said the suspect forced his way into the rear of the business, displayed a firearm and demanded cash. After being given cash, he demanded a vehicle from one of the five adults in the store, according to police.
He then fled in the victim’s vehicle – a blue/gray 2014 Toyota Yaris with a Missouri license plate of DN4R4A. The vehicle was last seen turning eastbound onto South Lindbergh Boulevard from Baptist Church Road. Police said there were no injuries during the course of the robbery.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 314-615-3785 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).