Sunset Hills police are looking for two suspects of an armed robbery that happened early Monday morning at the BP gas station on Lindbergh Boulevard.
The robbery occurred at 5:10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at the gas station at 4504 S. Lindbergh Boulevard. Two white men entered the store, and one displayed a handgun and ordered the clerk to the floor, according to Sunset Hills Police Sgt. Robbie Hagen.
The clerk wasn’t injured, but the suspects took cash from the register and fled in a white four-door vehicle.
Video is not available at this time, but the suspects are described as the following: The first suspect, who displayed the handgun, is a white male, about 5-foot-10, weighing 180 pounds. He was wearing a full face mask, a brown coat over a gray hoodie, blue jeans and white tennis shoes. The second suspect, who was also wearing a full face covering, is a white male, about 6-foot, weighing 200 pounds. He was wearing a dark blue hoodie, blue jeans, black tennis shoes.
The suspect vehicle is described as a white, older model four-door passenger car with black bumpers. The vehicle had a white sticker at the top center of the rear window.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of these suspects is asked to call the Sunset Hills Police Department at 314-849-4400.