Crestwood Chief Ronald Compton said the city’s police department will switch records management systems on Jan. 1, 2020, to the 24/7 St. Louis County Police Department’s Computer Assisted Report Entry Service (CARE).
Compton said the U.S. Department of Justice is now requiring police departments to report their crime information in a different manner.
The chief said there’s no charge from St. Louis County to use the CARE system, provided Crestwood police officers and staffers self-enter their reports. However, he said there will be a one-time, minimal setup fee. The agreement that Crestwood is entering into with St. Louis County Police indicates a charge of $14.29 per each telephone-based crime report that’s requested by city personnel of county personnel.