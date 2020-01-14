Police are investigating a homicide in Affton after a man was found dead on his porch Tuesday afternoon.
St. Louis County Police officers found the man unresponsive and suffering from an apparent physical injury when they responded to a call in the 7900 block of Hildesheim Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. on Jan. 14. Hildesheim Avenue is located off Heidelberg Avenue between Gravois Road and Morganford Road near River des Peres.
Police have not yet released the man’s identity, but said he’s in his early 40’s.
Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).
