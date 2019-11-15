Fenton aldermen are expected to vote on Nov. 21 to affirm St. Louis County Police Department’s $2,881,376.11 full-service agreement for 2020 city coverage.
St. Louis County officers have serviced Fenton since 1995. The police department is currently contracted for annual, automatic renewal of services.
Lt. Aaron Schafer, police contract services unit commander for St. Louis County, told Fenton board members on Nov. 7 that the 2020 agreement reflected a 1.67 percent increase from the 2019 total. He said it was the smallest fee increase in its police services to Fenton within the past six years.
Schafer added that the fee increase for the 2019 services agreement had been 5 percent.
The St. Louis County Police Department provides Fenton with 22 officers, supervision services, vehicles, emergency communications, court protection security and law enforcement services 365 days a year, including support from burglary and homicide detectives.
Community Security Camera Program to be Explored
Fenton Precinct Sgt. Brandt Wathen told city board members and staff on Nov. 7 that officers are looking into starting a community security camera program, much like the new one associated with Ring, the doorbell-camera company.
Owned by Amazon, Ring managers this year forged video-sharing partnerships with more than 400 police forces across the United States, granting them potential access to homeowners’ camera footage and a powerful role in what the company calls the nation’s “new neighborhood watch.”
Like the Chesterfield Police Department, whose officers in 2018 launched a voluntary network through which residents and business owners register their home cameras, Fenton officers hope to develop a database of residents who have personal security cameras. Footage from those local cameras could be a new crime-fighting tool.
“Residents could be catching something on their home cameras that would be helpful in solving crimes, and we don’t know it. We thought that when a crime is committed, we could ask residents in those vicinities to review their security cameras during certain times around when the crimes happened. If they spot something, we would hope to be invited to look at it,” said Wathen.
Police Town Hall Nov. 20
A police town hall meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 20 at Fenton City Hall, 625 New Smizer Mill Road. Officers indicated a recent bout of auto thefts and vehicular break-ins sparked the desire to have community-based conversations about preventable crimes. Plans also are to discuss possibly revamping the city’s neighborhood watch program.
Police officers at the meeting will be collecting nonperishable food items to replenish Fenton-based LIFECHURCH STL’s food pantry.
Officers at the town hall also will seek donations of new or used coats, gloves and hats for the “Stay Toasty On Transit” winter clothing drive.