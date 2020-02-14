Longtime Fenton residents Nancy and Kirk Myers want to know why the city didn’t demand that the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District replace a large swath of trees they allegedly removed along Yarnell Creek.
The Myers indicated the incident occurred in the Courtney Estates subdivision when MSD workers reportedly laid larger pipes and changed their direction.
Fenton Mayor Bob Brasses read a letter from the Myers to those in attendance at the Feb. 6 board of aldermen meeting.
Nancy Myers cited the recent example of the World Economic Forum pledge to plant a trillion trees to help combat climate change. She asked if Fenton – as a city that had earned the national tree designation – would be willing to replant some of the missing trees on Yarnell Creek, or if Fenton could solicit assistance from the World Economic Forum program.
In the letter, she said water hadn’t come into their house for 25 years, but that they were “hit hard” by flooding in 2015 and 2017.
“While it would not have affected the total outcome of the flooding situation, having trees and vegetation at least reduces runoff,” she said.
“As it appears that flooding will continue to be a problem in Fenton in the future, new tree plantings would help some and address climate change as well,” she concluded.
Opinions About State Assistance
Missouri House Rep. David Gregory, R-Sunset Hills, asked Fenton’s mayor and the board of aldermen to share their top three goals, ideas or requests for which they’d like legislative attention.
After a board discussion, the consensus was the following: flood protection management/assistance, drug addiction program research, and some form of economic relief for local brick-and-mortar businesses due to inequities from e-commerce shoppers not having to pay an online use tax that is the equivalent to an onsite sales tax.
During 2018, a U.S. Supreme Court ruling determined states could require online retailers to collect sales tax, even if the seller does not have a physical presence in the taxing state. Within 45 states that levy sales taxes, only Missouri and Florida did not enact a law or regulation requiring e-commerce companies to collect a tax from customers.
Last year, Missouri officials estimated that taxing online shopping could increase total state revenues by $93.3 to $142.5 million during fiscal year 2020.