The Sunset Hills Planning and Zoning Commission will host a final public hearing on the proposed new zoning code, this time concerning the zone map itself, at its Sept. 25 meeting.
It will be yet another opportunity for residents and property owners to have input in the process before the commission makes its recommendation to the board of aldermen.
A representative from Houseal-Lavigne, the planning firm that wrote the city’s current comprehensive plan and that has drafted the proposed new code and map, will be on hand at the 7 p.m. meeting.
The proposed code will have four residential zoning designations, two commercial zoning designations, a light industrial zone, a professional office zone and a parks and open space zone.
A color-coded zone map indicating every zone in the city’s proposed layout can be viewed on the city’s website, sunset-hills.com, and can be viewed at the meeting.
Four zone-code changes are proposed in the draft. An area north of the Interstate 44/Interstate 270 cloverleaf currently zoned “very low density residential” would become “parks and open space.” A subdivision bounded by South Geyer Road, Lindbergh Boulevard and Gravois Road currently zoned “low density residential” would become “medium density residential.” The Sunset Greens Drive subdivision currently zoned “very low density residential” would become “low density residential,” as would the Woodforest Drive subdivision.
City Engineer Bryson Baker said the commission has already offered opportunity for the public to comment on the proposed code and the hearing only concerns the map. He noted, though, that Commission Chairman Terry Beiter has the ultimate say on what areas of comment will be in order.
The commission is likely to vote on the code and accompanying map at the Sept. 25 meeting.