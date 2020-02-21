Esse Health Family Focus Healthcare, located at 12812 Tesson Ferry Road, is currently accepting new patients. With over 55 years of combined experience and acute same day appointments, the physicians at Esse Health Family Focus Healthcare will work to keep you and your family on the path to wellness.
Esse Health Family Focus Healthcare consists of physicians Dr. Aaron Bjorn, Dr. Melissa Murray and Dr. P. Geoff Rutledge. Dr. Aaron Bjorn and Dr. Melissa Murray have both been recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance for patient care in diabetes, heart disease and stroke. Dr. P. Geoff Rutledge is board certified in Family Medicine. He has been recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance for patient care in diabetes.
The physicians and staff at Esse Health Family Focus Healthcare strive to deliver an exceptional experience to their patients. Whether you’re 0 or 100 years of age, the physicians will work closely to keep you well through education, helping with any lifestyle modifications and focusing on preventing you from getting sick. Appointments can be made by calling 314-722-2862.
Esse Health Family Focus Healthcare
12812 Tesson Ferry Rd.
St. Louis, MO 63128
314-722-2862