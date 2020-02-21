Petsway Inc., with eight regional stores, has announced it will be closing three of its stores, including the Affton location at 10040 Gravois Road. The other two stores to close are in St. Peters and in Poplar Bluff.
Liquidation sales at the Affton location began Feb. 20.
“The decision to close our St. Louis area and Poplar Bluff stores was not made easily or quickly,” said Petsway Vice President Karl Keller. “However, it became increasingly apparent consolidating our store base would improve our operational efficiencies, and better position Petsway for future growth.”
“We will be liquidating the entire inventory, along with the furniture, fixtures and equipment,” Keller said. “Pet owners, as well as their pets, can expect to find all their needs at our store. We will be selling at aggressive discounts right from the start of the sale. Because pet supply products are rarely sold at liquidation prices, we expect our inventory will be sold out quickly.”
Based in Springfield, Missouri, Petsway was founded in 1951.
Store hours are Monday - Saturday, 9 a.m. - 8 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.