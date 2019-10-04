SSM Health Medical Group at Ronnies Plaza welcomes pediatrician Trinh To, M.D., to its practice. Dr. To takes a holistic approach to pediatrics for patients starting at birth until 18 years of age. She is board-eligible in pediatrics and has medical interests in general pediatrics and preventive medicine. She loves working with children and watching them develop throughout their lives.
“My mission is to build close, trusting relationships with my patients so that they can feel comfortable asking all their questions and know that they are being listened to carefully and not rushed. I want to be able to be approachable and accessible to my patients and their families,” said Dr. To.
SSM Health Medical Group at Ronnies Plaza continues to expand its exceptional health care services to those living and working in Crestwood, Sunset Hills, Sappington and surrounding areas.
The practice is well supported by a strong network of pediatric specialists for children who need referrals. Additional pediatric emergency care can be located nearby at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital and specialized pediatric care at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital.
The practice is fully electronic with electronic records and MyChart. Patients can ask questions, see test results and request appointments. Physicians use technology to better connect with specialists, patients and to better manage patients’ needs.
30 Ronnies Plaza
Sappington • 314-748-5800