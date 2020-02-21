Trinh To, MD, practices with SSM Health Medical Group at its Sappington location. She graduated from the University of Minnesota Medical School and completed her residency at Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
Dr. To serves patients newborn to 18 years of age and has clinical interests in general pediatrics and preventive medicine. She loves working with children and watching them develop throughout their lives. Dr. To is a member of the American Pediatric Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics.
The practice was developed to expand the medical group’s health care services to parents with children who live and work in Crestwood, Sunset Hills and surrounding areas. It is also well-supported by a strong network of medical specialists affiliated with SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Hospital for patients needing referrals.
“One of the most exciting innovations in pediatrics right now is the introduction of mandatory newborn screenings. It allows us to catch some of the congenital disorders and diseases early, so we can start treatment immediately – it really changes a patient’s outcomes,” Dr. To said.
The practice is fully electronic with electronic records and MyChart. Parents can ask questions, see test results and request appointments. “We use this technology to better connect with specialists, patients and to better manage patients’ needs,” Dr. To said.
30 Ronnies Plaza
Sappington • 314-748-5800