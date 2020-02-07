In honor of Random Acts of Kindness Week, Feb. 16 to Feb. 23, Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care in St. Louis is seeking volunteers to spread some kindness to patients.
Crossroads volunteers can “pay it forward” by providing direct comfort, companionship and a helping hand to terminally-ill patients and their families in their homes, and in assisted living and operational opportunities. In addition to assisting patients, volunteers provide support to the Crossroads administrative team ranging from special events to community engagement.
“Our volunteers provide extra love and comfort to terminally-ill patients and their families at a time when they need it most,” said Volunteer Manager Taishai Starks. “Just from the kindness of their hearts, we appreciate our volunteers taking time out of their busy schedules to make our patients’ days extra special. Being a friendly voice or giving our caregivers and tireless staff a much-needed break makes a world of difference. Best of all, our volunteers often gain as much as they give—new relationships, new skills and great satisfaction. It literally can be a life-changing experience.”
For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Taishai Starks at (636) 735-2000 or Taishai.Starks@crossroadshospice.com.
Before becoming a Crossroads volunteer, participants must complete an application, TB skin test, and training session led by members of the Crossroads team. Volunteers must wait a minimum of one year after the death of an immediate family member or loved one before applying. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old.
Random Act of Kindness Week was originally started in 1995 by the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation as Random Act of Kindness Day. In 2018, it expanded into a full week. The Random Acts of Kindness (RAK) Foundation is a small nonprofit that invests its resources into making kindness the norm.