Fellner, Patricia Susan (nee, Long, later Pleuger), 58, of St. Louis, died Tuesday, October 29, 2019 after a long illness.
Wife of Rick Fernow, devoted daughter of Delphine P. Long, beloved mother of Tina Pleuger (Bob Benson) of Detroit, Michigan, Nicole (Kyle) Gabrielson of Chicago, Victoria Sammons of Chicago, Filip Sammons of Chicago, and the late Lizzie Pleuger; grandmother of Landyn Gabrielson; cherished sister of Larry (Kathy) Long of Streamwood, Illinois and Merideth (the late Andrew) Daly of St. Louis; dear niece of Martin (Lee) Kanzer of Wonder Lake, Illinois. Our valued cousin, neighbor and friend.
Patricia’s laughter was contagious, and she could make any outing fun. She was proud to have achieved her GED as an adult. She had strong opinions and was not afraid to tell anyone how she felt. She loved to cook, especially for others. Although she was estranged from her children, she never stopped loving them. She cherished photos of them, so much so, she considered them her most valuable possessions.
A private celebration of Patricia’s life will be held at a later date in Chicago, Illinois.
Memorial contributions may be made to Feed My People Food Pantry - South County or to Toys for Tots.