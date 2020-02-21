On Feb. 3, three Fenton Park, Beautification and Recreation Committee members were elected as the group’s officers for one-year terms: Eric Gordon, chairman; Eric Robeck, vice chairman; and Glen Mehrhoff, secretary.
The committee is comprised of Fenton volunteer residents who serve in advisory capacities to the mayor and board of aldermen regarding the city’s nine parks and the RiverChase Recreation Center at 990 Horan Drive.
Committee members were each assigned to monitor conditions and activities at one of the city’s following parks: Bud Weil Memorial, Meramec Greenway, Riverside Park, Westside Park, Fabick Nature Preserve, Fenton City Park, Heroes Memorial, Olde Towne Plaza Park and Valiant Park.
At the same park meeting, committee members approved new RiverChase Recreation Center membership guidelines, as follows:
• Limiting the number of members on a household membership to six users (two adults and up to four kids).
• Limiting the number of members on a single parent household to six users (one adult and up to five kids).
• In additional yearly flat-rate fee per person for household memberships more than six users (resident: $25, community: $50, nonresident: $50).
• In additional yearly flat-rate fee per person for single parent household memberships more than six users (resident: $25, community: $50, nonresident: $50).
The group also approved a bid from Patio Furniture Repair to restrap 100 pool chairs for $10,800.
Committee members invited representatives of SWT Design, Planning Design Studios and H3 Studios to the group’s next meeting on March 2 to answer questions regarding the city’s proposed master plan process.