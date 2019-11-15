Lindbergh Schools’ efforts to screen and provide help for grade school students at risk for dyslexia fell under the microscope Tuesday night, Nov. 12.
That’s when the district’s top curriculum official reviewed efforts to boost literacy education in a room full of parents concerned the district is not doing enough to help their children learn to read and write.
Tara Sparks, the district assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, noted the district is moving back to a literacy curriculum that makes greater use of phonics and phonemic awareness, plus other aspects of what is known as a structured literacy program.
“Ultimately, we have got to find the right balance for what our kids need,” Sparks told the Lindbergh Schools Board of Education.
Sparks said the district’s literacy program has been in the works for the past three years. She denied the launch of the program was in response to the recently published inaugural results of a state-mandated dyslexia screening test.
The test, administered in the 2018-19 school year, showed that 42% of Lindbergh students in grades kindergarten through three screened as at-risk for dyslexia — more than twice the expected rate.
The most common learning disability, dyslexia involves difficulty with spelling, reading and decoding abilities, but it does not affect general intelligence.
Several parents who spoke during the meeting’s public comment period chastised the district for not doing enough to help their kids when it became clear they were having a hard time learning to read and write.
Carrie Clay told the school board how her son started hating to go to school in first grade, while, “Unfortunately, second grade was worse.”
Clay recounted feelings of helplessness.
“We couldn’t figure out what was wrong,” Clay said. “I believed by the time he was in middle school he’d be a drop-out. I felt so hopeless.”
After her son finally received a private diagnosis of dyslexia, Clay said she sought help for him from the district, but to no avail. So she sent her son off to a private school that specializes in helping kids with dyslexia, even though she has to pay tens of thousands of dollars annually in tuition out of her pocket. The cost is worth it, she said.
“He now goes to school willingly,” Clay said. “And in the mornings I hear him call himself smartie pants, instead of stupid.”
Diane Dragan, whose three children have dyslexia, recruited more than 35 parents to attend Tuesday night’s school board meeting. Dragan faulted the school district for not doing enough to ensure all students learn to read and write.
“They are putting a Band-Aid on a gaping wound is what I would say,” Dragan said. “Yes, we need phonemic awareness, yes we need phonics. But the way they are doing it, they are patching holes that are not going to be filled with that.”
Both Sparks and Beth Johnston, the district spokeswoman, declined to address parent criticisms of the district’s literacy education programs.
“Obviously, we share their sentiment that we want every child to be successful at reading,” Johnston said. “But certainly we listen to the citizen comments and then get more information.”
Sparks predicted improvements in district student performances on reading tests. After a hiatus of seven years, the district has hired a literacy coordinator to help design reading programs in each district grade school. And after a recent impact study, the district adopted the Sonday system of reading instruction, Sparks said.
But boosting reading scores is not something that happens overnight, she emphasized.
“We’ve been very purposeful,” Sparks said. “We’ve been very systematic in developing programming and tools that are going to meet the needs of our kids. And I fully anticipate as we continue to watch the data, as we continue to adjust based on what it tells us, our kids will be the beneficiaries of that.”