Once again, public comments at the Lindbergh Schools Board of Education meeting surrounded the district’s reading and literacy programs.
Sarah Beth Snell was one of a handful of parents who spoke at last week’s meeting to repeat concerns raised in recent months about the quality of reading instruction being offered to her children.
Snell also complained that district administrators and board members haven’t done enough to address those concerns, which are aimed at what some parents say is the district’s lack of attention to teaching phonics and other traditional components of reading instruction.
As is policy, the school board members did not reply directly to the complaints raised by Snell and other parents. But at the end of the public comments portion of the meeting, Board President Karen Schuster reiterated the improvements the district has made in literacy education over the past 18 months.
“We’ve addressed, or acknowledged, that there were some changes that needed to be made with our reading curriculum,” Schuster said. “We’re working toward that end, and really appreciate the support of the community in that work and seeing those results coming from those kids.”
Lindbergh Schools Superintendent Tony Lake declined to comment after the meeting, but released a statement outlining the district’s ongoing efforts in early literacy.
“Our team of teachers began work last year to develop a personalized, high-quality literacy program that ensures the needs of all students are met, and that each child reaches his or her individual potential as a reader,” he said.
As part of that work, the district set up a new structured literacy resource called “Sonday” in primary grades that focuses on phonics and adds a layer of instruction to help students learn to read.
“We are already seeing student growth and improvement in every building, but we are approaching this work, like all of our work, with a growth mindset,” Lake said. “We continue to ask ourselves how can we get better at our craft, and we evaluate student progress to make tweaks and adjustments where they are needed.”
Additionally, Tara Sparks, the district’s chief academic officer, has personally met with several families whose children are struggling in reading, including parents who have addressed the board.
“She has worked with them one-on-one to answer questions and address their concerns,” Lake said.
But some say it’s still not enough. Matt Conley chided the district for not doing enough to help his nephew, whose parents removed him from a district grade school to attend an expensive private school to catch up on his reading skills.
“Quite frankly, I am disappointed,” he said.
In recent months, some Lindbergh parents have expressed concerns about the results of a state dyslexia screening test administered last year to students in kindergarten through third grade.
The results showed that 42 percent of the Lindbergh students who were tested were identified as at-risk for dyslexia. The most common learning disability, dyslexia involves difficulty with spelling, reading and decoding abilities, but it does not affect general intelligence.
On average, between 15 and 20% of any school population would be expected to test as at-risk for dyslexia. The problem, however, is that percentages among districts vary widely, and school administrators say they are not an accurate representation of how many students are struggling with dyslexia.
Kim Stuckey with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education acknowledged that glitches in the data collection were expected during the first year of the screenings and that the state department will hopefully get a better sense of “true” numbers next year.
But some parents say the fact that more than 40 percent of Lindbergh students tested as at-risk for the dyslexia indicates problems with the district approach toward literacy.
“It shows it’s not dyslexia – it’s curriculum failure,” said Diane Dragan, a Lindbergh parent and mother of three kids with dyslexia.
Theresa Girse, a second-grade teacher at Dressel Elementary School, said she’s seeing students make progress under the district’s approach to literacy. At the board’s most recent meeting, she said the phonics program her school is using is providing the “glue” for a successful reading program.
“I feel time is what we need to see it come together,” Girse said.