The validity of the presidential election in November 2020 should be of great concern for every American. The Mueller Report findings were conclusive with respect to Russian meddling in the 2016 election; that their interference benefited then candidate Donald Trump, and said meddling is on-going.
Also, that the Russian government’s cyberwarfare department continues to invade American computers and other electronic devices with the intention of creating havoc in this country. So, electronic election devices pose a great concern for the validity of the 2020 election.
Unfortunately, the Trump administration and Donnie’s Republican lackeys have turned a blind-eye to this election problem. Republican Senator Mitch “Kremlin Mitch” McConnell has seen to it that no money will be allocated for cyber security of the upcoming presidential election. So, what can be done to reasonably assure an honest count of presidential ballots?
Here’s a thought: create a separate presidential ballot … a paper ballot that can be numbered and certified as authentic. The ballot would have the names of presidential candidates only, and would be issued to voters as a companion to other ballots.
Yes, collecting and tabulating paper ballots would take time, and Americans certainly wouldn’t know the presidential results on election night as we are accustomed. However, our democracy and the future of America are dependent on honest elections with honest results. Surely, having to wait a few days for tabulation of paper ballots to get results of a presidential election isn’t asking too much of the American people.
Michael K. Broughton - Green Park