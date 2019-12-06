After a lengthy, nearly two-year review, proposed changes to Crestwood’s sign codes were approved at a Nov. 6 Crestwood Planning, Zoning and Architectural Review Commission public hearing.
At a subsequent Nov. 26 city public hearing, Crestwood City Planner Cassie Harashe said updating the sign codes was the first step to formulating a comprehensive zoning code update.
Crestwood business owners were encouraged to respond to an online survey by Dec. 3 about proposed sign changes. Crestwood Mayor Grant Mabie encouraged survey responses be thoroughly reviewed before aldermen finalize any code changes, which will likely to be readdressed at the board’s Dec. 10 meeting.
A new layer of criteria approval was added to certain types of signage, as well as how to calculate sign area and height. There now are proposed regulations for 22 specific types of signs. Sixteen new sign definitions were added, ranging from animated to handmade, flashing and electioneering. There were no changes to wall signs, ground signs or projecting signs.
Electronic message centers or displays are limited to only specific planned districts. The new regulations, if passed, will be enforced or applied only to new or significantly updated electronic message center signs, said City Planner Harashe. She added that existing signs that don’t meet the new regulations will be considered “legal non-conforming signs.” Any future building or electrical permit qualifying event will trigger a mandatory update of such signs, she said.
Residential subdivision signs would be limited to ground signs, compared to pole signs. Sandwich boards in front of restaurants are permitted within parameters.
In the future, Harashe said the only signs that will need full city board approval will be those that require conditional use permits. Much discussion about what to do with the city’s unique “vintage” signs, such as the restored Crestwood Bowl icon, occurred because they contribute to the “historic, cultural and economic heritage” of Crestwood and the region. Aesthetics of neighborhoods will be considered; owners or future owners of those type of signs can request for them to remain or be relocated.
The historic Crestwood Bowl neon sign, erected in 1957, is believed to be the only vintage 66 neon sign still lighted on the primary Watson Road alignment in St. Louis County. Furthermore, its owners indicated it’s one of only three signs in St. Louis County designated as a County Landmark by the Historic Buildings Commission of St. Louis County.
An unlimited number of election signs would be able to be erected by homeowners for 32 days during election seasons in which Crestwood residents vote. However, yard signs at other times would be limited to one.
Race Team Space
An automotive racing team will soon be headquartered in 7,000 square feet of storage space at a current Crestwood business off Watson Road.
The space will be used to make repairs and updates to race cars between races. Mike Johnson, owner of Archangel Karting LLC and current operator of Pole Position Raceway and Indoor Karting at 8800 Watson Road, had to request a conditional use permit to convert his current storage space into this business use. Johnson said the racing team’s activities will not be open to the public.
Aldermen on Nov. 26 approved the permit request. Johnson has owned or managed auto racing teams for the past 30 years. Cook said this race team business will be moved from Dallas.