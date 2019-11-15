Last year, Missouri citizens cast their ballots in favor of permitting chronic pain sufferers to purchase and use cannabis as a treatment under a doctor’s care.
The city of Sunset Hills last Tuesday took its first step toward implementing the state’s new medical marijuana law when the Planning and Zoning Commission recommended where the substance can be grown and sold in line with a report from city staff.
A bare minimum quorum unanimously recommended the board of aldermen amend the city code to allow cannabis dispensaries in C-1 (commercial) districts with a conditional-use permit and cultivation, testing and infusion of the product in PD-LI (planned development-light industrial) districts.
“We are required to permit these facilities,” said Assistant City Planner Lynn Sprick. “But the law allows us to regulate location and impose other regulations that would not be considered too burdensome.”
The application period for medical-cannabis businesses closed last summer, with five applicants within Sunset Hills’ corporate limits seeking permits. The applicants propose to conduct business at 10206 Watson Road, 10425 Watson Road, 10709 Watson Road, 3828 S. Lindbergh Blvd. and 3739 S. Lindbergh Blvd.
City Attorney Robert Jones said the city must vary from the state law — as is permitted — that establishes a 1,000-foot buffer between a medical-cannabis site and any school, child daycare or church, if any of the applicant sites are to be able to operate. The zoning that Jones is recommending for medical cannabis facilities has been adopted in at least five Missouri municipalities.
The state law allows up to 24 medical cannabis facilities in each of Missouri’s eight congressional districts. Jones said it is not likely more than two licenses, if any, would be awarded in Sunset Hills by the state.
Commission Chairman Terry Beiter said the fact that the city is likely to adopt a new zoning code before the end of the year is a key consideration when weighing the question of medical marijuana.
“It’s an example of the fact that the zoning code is a changeable document,” he said.
The proposed ordinance to establish medical-cannabis facilities in the C-1 zone or to require the formation of a light-industrial planned development for the purpose contains more than 20 specific stipulations. A section on security alone has subtexts including the requirement of electronic surveillance, inventory storage, alarm systems and emergency contacts.