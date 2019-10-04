As our nation struggles with a crisis of opioid addiction and abuse, that is squarely the fault of a greedy and unscrupulous pharmaceutical industry, I was stunned to read about the meeting that took place at Lindbergh High on Sept. 19 (Sept. 27 South County Times).
The photo with the article featured a drug-sniffing dog, a reminder that the people who have lost themselves to easy access to the most powerfully addictive drugs in history are criminals and targets of our justice system, while the drug companies, that cannot be bothered to control the supply, will make billions of dollars for an executive board that are among the 1,000 richest humans on earth.
Detective Melody Quinn is also directly quoted as saying “cocaine, even better ... and then we have heroin ..... It is probably the best feeling that anyone has ever felt.”
It is my opinion that letting these words be spoken to children by police officers, and then printed in our community newspaper is malpractice by our police and by our media. Where are your heads?
The only way we can overcome this crisis is for some of the people in power to start doing a good job. So it would seem that we’re doomed.
Crestwood