St. Louis’ newest professional sports team, the Battlehawks, play their second home game at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at The Dome at America’s Center. The tailgating? It may already have started.
But that’s just one of the reasons the Battlehawks have captured our imagination. For starters, ticket prices are reasonable — as low as $36 a seat for a ticket later in the season, if you buy now. They have a cool logo — have you noticed the upside-down STL? — and a quirky battle cry, “Ka-kaw!” And they’re playing some pretty good football. But one of the 29,000-plus on hand last Sunday to witness the Battlehawks’ first home game in St. Louis offered one solid reason.
“Football in St. Louis is fun again,” said Jack McCarthy, a former Crestwood resident who now lives on The Hill.
But he does return for dinner from time to time, and on Monday he was still buzzing about the Battlehawks.
“It was like one big family reunion,” he said. “Everyone was happy to be there. People stood the whole time and nobody got mad. Literally, there was this guy handing out deer jerky. We made friends everywhere we went.”
This is from the kid who wore some kind of bird head hat on his head with white feathers on both arms. I hear there are pictures.
But who can blame him or any crazy Battlehawks fans for wanting to put the fun back in football?
“I went to a few Rams games those last seasons and there seemed to be this bad vibe over the whole building because the stakes were so high. Every game seemed to have a weight on it with the potential move looming,” he said. “But this was totally different. The XFL doesn’t take itself so seriously.”
And the team is embracing the city.
“I think the statement the team made today is what a great sports town this is,” Battlehawks coach Jonathan Hayes said after the game last week. “This is a blue-collar town, hardworking people who just want good, hard-nosed sports, and I think our identity resembles that.”
I remember being skeptical last fall when Jack mentioned he had become a charter season ticket holder — a seat in the second row of the end zone for five games for the princely sum of $150. But who’s laughing now?
“I don’t think anyone expected it to be this popular,” Jack said.
Not only are the fans showing up, tailgating, whooping and hollering, they’re tuning in. Sunday’s game on ESPN attracted an 8.0 Nielsen rating (about 88,000 homes), far above any ratings in any other XFL city.
Meanwhile, there’s still time to get to the game tomorrow. Or a tailgate. Bring your feathers. Ka-Kaw!