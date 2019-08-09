Residents of the region, especially in the communities of Kirkwood, Fenton and Sunset Hills, are invited to an open house about the project to build a connection for people walking and biking on the new Interstate 44 bridge over the Meramec River.
The open house is Tuesday, Aug. 20, 6 to 8 p.m., at the Sunset Hills Community Center, 3915 S. Lindbergh Blvd. People can stop by anytime for light refreshments and to check out display boards, talk to staff and fill out a survey.
The municipalities of Fenton, Kirkwood and Sunset Hills, along with project partners Great Rivers Greenway and the Missouri Department of Transportation, invite neighbors to learn about the project and give their input during this early planning phase. Bids for construction are expected to go out in 2020.
At this time concepts are being explored to guide the design of trail connections and amenities associated with the bridge.
Find out more: https://www.modot.org/i-44-meramec-river-bridge-replacement