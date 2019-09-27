A new Crestwood law makes openly carrying a firearm in public an unlawful use of a weapon. However, the restriction doesn’t apply to peace officers or those with valid concealed carry permits.
The weapon-related bill, passed at a Sept. 24 Crestwood board meeting, brings city codes into compliance with Missouri law.
Any person in Crestwood who does not produce upon demand of a law enforcement officer a concealed carry permit for firearms may be issued a citation for $35.
Capital Projects Rankings
Crestwood City Administrator Kris Simpson presented a list of proposed capital projects at the Sept. 24 board meeting. Project priorities were based on both staff and aldermen rankings that came from a points-based criteria system.
Among the top proposed items are maintenance repairs for the Aquatic Center ($400,000); Sappington House Museum building and grounds improvements ($70,000); replacing HVAC at Whitecliff Community Center ($355,000); replacing the lower Whitecliff pavilion ($95,000); replacing government center windows ($31,000); replacing skylights ($30,000); renovating police department locker room and bathroom ($90,000); and trail bridge at Lodgepole into Whitecliff Park ($250,000).
Simpson noted that just because a project ranked near the top of the list does not guarantee it will be funded next year, due to time-sensitive grants or budgeted restrictions within certain overall categories of city projects.
Government Center
Simpson said the current approach to fixing the government center building after it received major flooding damage from an Aug. 10 Missouri American Water water-main break was to separate restoration work from possible renovations. Restoration costs will be covered through insurance while renovations will be paid for by the city.
He said mold and asbestos remediation work is slated to take place during the first half of November.
“We expect our building to be a construction zone through July 2020,” Simpson confirmed.
Crestwood Mayor Grant Mabie said it could be a good time for building updates, given that the center actually started as a 1950s building that was added onto in the 1970s.
Among possible renovation improvements would be: creating ADA access to the front of the government center; replacing the skylights in the main entrance; renovating the police locker/bathroom area; replacing building windows; creating a small fitness room for firefighters and police; and increasing the number of public restrooms in the building. Some of the suggested improvements already were on the city’s capital projects’ list.
Simpson said the estimated cost of the possible renovation projects is $500,000 to $600,000.
In Other Developments:
• Crestwood board members conducted a Sept. 24 public hearing and approved a conditional use permit for a new business, Off the Leash Dog Grooming, at 313 Watson Plaza. The location operated as Pretty Paws Dog Grooming since 2010.
• Crestwood resident Cathie Page was appointed to the city’s beautification committee at the Sept. 24 board meeting. For 26 years, she’s been assistant to the coordinator of Lindbergh Schools Gifted Programs.