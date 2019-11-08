Work continues as crews construct the new westbound bridge over the Meramec River, as well as the new, higher westbound pavement east and west of the new Interstate 44 bridge.
Crews will continue to work on the new pavement as weather permits up until the planned shift of the eastbound lanes to the new westbound bridge and lanes. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) anticipates moving eastbound traffic sometime before January 2020.
For daily commuting traffic that means the current left lane closure on eastbound I-44 will remain in place until the eastbound traffic is shifted to the new lanes at the end of the year.
Once the eastbound traffic is shifted to the new bridge, crews will spend the remaining winter months (until about March) removing the old eastbound bridge. The only longterm lane closure during the winter months will be the current westbound lane closure (one lane closed between roughly Interstate 270 and Bowles).
There may be off-peak lane closures for pavement work on the westbound side during this time, but most of it will be scheduled during the day (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.), overnight or on weekends.