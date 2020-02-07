We need to start yet another petition drive. With the Missouri state legislature’s contempt and disdain for a state government of, for, and by the people, and working to weaken citizen petition drives such as Clean Missouri and a living minimum wage, a petition needs to be circulated so that the following needs to be put on the November ballot.
“Petition drives circulated by the citizens of Missouri that result in ballot initiatives that if passed in a statewide election, result in either new laws, or amendments to the Missouri constitution, shall be known to the Missouri legislature as ‘people’s will amendments’ and shall not be amended, abridged, weakened, or otherwise altered by the Missouri legislature for a period of 25 years after their passing. Any changes to people’s will amendments shall only be changed by a vote of the people.”
Further, “the Missouri state legislature shall make no law or take no action to discourage, prevent, inhibit or attempt to make more difficult the citizen petition initiatives process.”
For example, if a petition drive successfully results in a “Medicare for all” amendment to the Missouri Constitution and passes at the state level, neither the governor nor the state legislature can touch it. Furthermore, the Missouri legislature shall be prohibited from changing current petition initiative laws by requiring more signatures or have the completion of the initiative done in less time.
The Missouri legislature for years has had the attitude that “the people be damned, it’s the special interests that pay for my reelection campaign.” It is time the people take control of state government.
Affton