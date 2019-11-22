Mr. Walsh (“Trump Backers Can’t Complain About Dems,” South County Times Nov. 15, 2019 issue) is not the first person I have seen express outrage at Mitch McConnell’s saying that his goal was to ensure that Barack Obama be a one-term president. Isn’t that the way our system works? When a new president is inaugurated, the other party spends the next four years trying to see to it that he serves only one term.
When George W. Bush was re-elected in 2004, did Democrats throughout the country breathe a sigh of relief and say, “Wow! That’s great. Exactly what I was hoping for?” Probably not.
Ballwin