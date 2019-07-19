Kids, you’re going to want to watch this.
The words of a suburban St. Louis mom on a Sunday afternoon in July, 1969.
That Sunday would have had some constants: Church first thing; a visit from our grandparents; the slam of the screen door to the neighborhood outside.
A run through a sprinkler, or corkball in the street. Maybe Barbies under the carport, or the Fort Apache cavalry defending the backyard. Sweat and dirt, baloney sandwiches and Popsicles, laughter and play. I was 6 on Sunday, July 20, 1969, and my world was pretty much the single family homes that made up half a block on Estes Drive in Florissant, Mo.
And while we were navigating our world, some 240,000 miles above us it was changing. The Apollo 11 mission was about to land on the moon. Kids, you’re going to want to watch this.
And so with my brothers, Rick, 9, Mike, 8 and Jeff, 3, I sat cross-legged on our living room floor that Sunday in July and watched a 19-inch TV with a rabbit-ear antenna and a grainy, monochromatic picture.
“I remember there being not a lot of action,” Rick said. He’s right. From the time the lunar module landed around 3:30 p.m., local time, more than six hours would transpire until Neil Armstrong’s first step. That was a lot of Walter Cronkite for four kids under 9, especially for Jeff, who has a vague memory of watching “rocket stuff.” Mike barely remembers it at all. “I was probably mad because Mom made us come inside.”
But night fell, and the hatch began to open at 9:39 p.m. I wish I could say I remember seeing one small step for man on that grainy TV. But funny thing about memory. We might not remember the details, but we remember the feelings. I can recall with great clarity how excited our mom was watching it, and how her mission was to make sure her kids watched, too.
I remember feeling that something extraordinary was happening above our neighborhood. I remember being allowed to stay up long past our bedtimes. I remember running outside, with my mom, and looking at the sliver of moon in the night sky. And I remember trying with all my might to glimpse the speck that would have been the lunar module.
I was sure that I did. “Look Mom, there it is!”
She didn’t correct me. She just smiled and sent me to bed — in a vastly different neighborhood than the one in which we woke up. Her children would grow up in a world where anything was possible, and it would all be broadcast into our living room.
It wouldn’t be the last time she’d say, Kids, you’re going to want to watch this.