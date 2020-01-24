One person is dead, another injured, and a suspect remains at large in a Thursday evening, Jan. 23, shooting incident in an unincorporated area west of Fenton.
St. Louis County Police Officers from the West County Precinct responded to the 1800 block of Charity Court in Fenton at about 6 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital with non life threatening injuries. Police report that sometime later another adult male shooting victim was located at the residence and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Believing the shooting suspect could still be in the home, police surrounded the residence for several hours.
“Tactical and investigative efforts that continued through the overnight hours provided further clarity on this incident,” said Tracy Panus, St. Louis County police media relations officer. “Based on the information available, we initially believed the suspect was still armed and barricaded within a residence in the 1800 block of Charity Court.”
Further investigation, however, revealed that the suspect had already fled the scene.
As of Friday morning, police continued their search for the suspect. Police report that this is not a random incident and that the suspect and victims were all known to one another.
The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.