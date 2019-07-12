The South County Older Residents Computer Club will hold its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 1 to 3 p.m., at Grant’s View Branch of the St. Louis County Library, 9700 Musick Road, across Gravois Road from Grant’s Farm.
Join the club for this month’s presentation, “No Dumb Questions,” following the business portion of the meeting. A panel of moderators will answer audience questions on any type of computer, tablet, smart phone or software-related issues.
Visit www.scorcc.org for more information and upcoming events. First time visitors are welcome.