Crestwood aldermen on Sept. 10 agreed to place a first-time stop sign where Sappington Villa Court intersects Old Sappington Road.
The board’s action authorizes installing one stop sign facing Sappington Villa Court with the “through street” of Old Sappington Road, which will remain a free flowing thoroughfare.
Public Services Director James Gillam said the city’s public works department received a request for the new stop sign from a petitioner who secured more than 50 percent of the required signatures within 300 feet of the intersection.
The petitioner was Steven Efthim, property manager for Efthim Company Realtors, 4177 Crescent Drive.
Efthim, who manages the Villas of Sappington Homeowners Association, said the association’s board of directors wanted the stop sign at the entrance of the community at 3 Sappington Villa Court.
“Sappington Villa Court is a cross street on Old Sappington Road and a stop sign is needed to ensure that it’s safe to enter Old Sappington,” he stated on the petition.
A public hearing about the matter was held before Crestwood public works board members on Aug. 21, which led to a positive recommendation of installing the stop sign.
A second public hearing was held by Crestwood aldermen on Sept. 10. Crestwood resident Deborah Morris, who said she lived in one of the 18 villas homes, also told board members the stop sign was a safety issue.
“Every street that intersects with Old Sappington has a stop sign, except ours,” she said.
The stop sign is expected to be up by the end of September.
Capital Projects Ranked
Crestwood city staffers recently applied board-approved criteria for ranking capital projects. City Administrator Kris Simpson asked board members on Sept. 10 to provide choices of their top five capital projects for further prioritization.
Simpson said a revised, proposed capital projects list then will be presented to aldermen at their Sept. 24 board meeting. Once approved, he said the list will be used for preparing the 2020 capital budget.
Some of the capital projects are expected to be associated with grants and floodwater damage costs that occurred at the Crestwood government center building on Aug. 10 after a Missouri American Water water main break.
Five-Year City Financial Projection
Sarah Belcher, Crestwood assistant to the city administrator, presented a five-year financial glimpse to city board members on Sept. 10. She said assumptions included modest economic growth, a 2% merit raise and a 1% COLA raise.
Belcher also projected a slight increase in sales taxes for the next five years, however no major changes in utility taxes, property taxes, license and permits revenue, nor intergovernmental components.
“While the 2016 forecast showed a $7 million overall deficit, today the city has a very healthy fund balance. We’ve tightened finances and gotten things more aligned. Largely due to actions the board has taken to turn the city around, a $1 million surplus is projected,” she said.
Sappington House Repairs
Denise Lutes, representing the Sappington House Foundation, asked Crestwood officials on Sept. 10 to share costs of necessary repairs to the historical home, based on exterior and interior water damage.
She said new guttering and drainage systems are needed. She requested the city pay an estimated $19,500 for the drainage system, while the Foundation representatives intend to pay for the $25,000 guttering system.
In Other Developments
• Simpson said some asbestos was found in the city’s government center during remediation due to damage from an Aug. 10 water-main break. He said the next step toward cleanup is to select a consultant to design the reconstruction process to get the city’s building operational and back to normal.
• Crestwood Mayor Grant Mabie said the city’s new signs to be placed within Crestwood’s school zones to warn about reduced speeds were finally approved by county officials.