Fenton Police Officer Jarret Abelov on Aug. 22 was presented with a St. Louis County Police award of excellence for his role in apprehending a suspect, who he found to be a part of a criminal group that was “washing vehicle titles” to the total of “hundreds of thousands of dollars.”
Title washing is a process through which a vehicle’s title is altered to remove information it should normally contain, to conceal the vehicle’s true owner, or to avoid revealing damage the vehicle has received.
The theft ring was so complex and large throughout the United States that Abelov worked with auto theft detectives nationally to track down details additional discoveries.